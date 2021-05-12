Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks (Episode 437) “You Want It To Be One Way…”

In this episode:

Joe gets a happiness check on the team (7:10) and speaks to situations concerning the JBP (8:35). Parks & Joe recap their vacations (11:15), and Joe addresses his relationship with DJ Akademiks (19:45) as well as the elephant in the room (26:35). He recalls JBP beginnings including Marisa’s role (31:20), and how Rory came on board. Joe discusses opportunities outside of the podcast (1:01:55), smear campaigns against him (1:04:45), if things will ever be the same after accusations and a lack of chemistry (1:27:10), and what makes a bad podcast (1:31:15). J. Cole drops ‘i n t e r l u d e’ (2:05:35), a new DMX & Puff album (2:17:30), a 15yo involved in Pop Smoke’s murder (2:19:00), Drake breaking up happy homes (2:21:30), Logan & Jake Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather (2:30:00), and more. For more exclusive content: become a Patron of the The Joe Budden Podcast.

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Dee Gatti – “Caught Up” Parks | Stove God – “Dope” (Ft. French Montana)