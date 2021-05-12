Video: J. Cole – LA Leakers Freestyle

With his new The Off-Season set to drop on May 14th, J. Cole continues his promo run. Following the release of his track “Interlude” and his Applying Pressure documentary. He also covered SLAM magazine and signed with the Rwanda Patriot of the newly-formed Basketball Africa League. Now he hits up Power 106 to join the LA Leakers for their freestyle series. For number 108 in the series, J. Cole gets busy over Soul Of Mischief’s “93 ‘Til Infinity” and Mike Jones’ “Still Tippin”.

Watch the freestyle below.