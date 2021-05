DDG & OG Parker continue to push their joint project Die 4 Respect with the official video for the buzzing new single “Impatient” featuring Coi Leray. The record has been gaining steam with their popular Tik Tok dance. In the Reel Goats-directed visual, DDG & Coi take over the skating rink to vibe out to their groovy tune.

Watch the “Impatient” video below.