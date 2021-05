After winning a Grammy and an Oscar, H.E.R. is currently working on her debut album titled Back Of My Mind, is set to drop this Summer. She links up with Chris Brown for new single/video “Come Through”. She had this to say about the record:

“It’s acoustic with a smooth beat that is reminiscent of some of my favorite ’90s records. Chillin’ with your homies or your boo. It’s a summer mood.”

Watch the “Come Through” video below.