DMX’s posthumous album Exodus is set to drop on May 28th. Today, Swizz Beatz shares the official tracklist. Featuring thirteen new tracks and featuring contributions by The LOX, Swizz Beatz, Jay-Z, Nas, Lil Wayne, Moneybagg Yo, Alicia Keys, U2’s Bono, Cross, Infrared, Icepick, Westside Gun, Benny The Butcher, Conway, Nas, the late rapper’s son Exodus Simmons, Mr. Porter, Snoop Dogg, Usher, and Brian King Joseph.

Check out the official tracklist below.