Nicki Minaj Re-Releases ‘Beam Me Up Scotty’ With 3 New Songs

After a brief hiatus, Nicki Minaj returns by releasing her 2009 mixtape Beam Me Up Scotty on all streaming platforms. With all of the original tracks, Nicki adds three new records including “Fractions”, “Crocodile Teeth (Remix)” featuring Skillibeng, and “Seeing Green” featuring Drake and Lil Wayne. Also she add two previously-released records with “Chi-Raq” featuring G Herbo and “Boss Ass Bitch (Remix)” featuring Ptaf.

