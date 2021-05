Jersey’s Chase Fetti drops off a new visual from his and 38 Spesh’s joint album Top Of The Red. This one is for his collab with Benny The Butcher titled “Own Pots”. Directed by Jalen Visuals. Chase puts his wrist to work whipping up in the kitchen and loading guns, while Benny runs the money through the counting machine.

Watch the “Own Pots” video below.