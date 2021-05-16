Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs (Episode 261) w/ Fat Joe and Pistol Pete

In this episode:

N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode. we chop it up with the legendary and iconic, FAT JOE!

Whether it’s hosting “The Fat Joe Show”, hosting mixtapes for new artists or making business moves, The Don Cartagena continues to level up while giving back to his community!

Our day one DC alumni checks in to give us the latest on what’s going on in the life of Fat Joe.

Pistol Pete from Terror Squad joins the conversation and speaks about his popular podcast “Dog In The Yard”.

We are also joined by Oversea Sia!