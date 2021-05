Dave East and Millyz will be releasing their joint EP Pablo & Blanco on May 21st. Here is the official video for their Statik Selektah-produced single “Chapo”. In the visual, the two hit up an NYC block in Rolls Royces and meet up with their crews. While rhyming they visits a few murals of the late greats, flash cash, and smoke out.

Watch the “Chapo” video below.