Lil Durk teams up with Pooh Shiesty again after their hit single “Back In Blood”, Pooh repays the favor with the official video for their latest collab “Should’ve Ducked” . Off of Durk’s The Voice (Deluxe). Directed by Jerry Productions. Another OTF and 1017 gathering, the two issue warning to their opps surrounded by shooters and stacks of cash.

Watch the “Should’ve Ducked” video below.