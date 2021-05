Rich Homie Quan returns with the official video for his new single “To Be Worried”. Directed by The Wizard. In the clip, Rich Homie Quan has brunch at the Delray Diner while the restaurant gets robbed by a man and a woman. The couple goes back to count their money and the female double crosses the man and takes the money to link back up with Rich Homie Quan.

Watch the “To Be Worried” video below.