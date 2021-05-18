Music Video: Teedra Moses ft. Uncle Chucc & Brody B – Make Me

Teedra Moses will be releasing her first project since 2015’s Cognac & Conversation later this year titled THE BULLSH*T. She premieres the official video for her new single “Make Me” with Uncle Chucc and Brody B. She had this to say about the upcoming project:

“I take my time… I get it right. I smoke to it… ride to it. I listen for months to make sure it’s not missing a thing. I add or take away to make it evoke the right emotions in me. I make sure I can truly feel it. Once I am pleased I feel confident enough to share it, always wanting others to like it but more excited that I finally impressed myself! This is part of the reason it takes me a while to release music… but when I do I absolutely feel I have given my best!”

Watch the “Make Me” video below.