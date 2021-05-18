New Music: Raheem DeVaughn & Apollo Brown – I Still Love You

Raheem DeVaughn and Apollo Brown will be releasing a ne project titled Lovesick on June 4th. After dropping the tracks “Zaddy” and “When A Man”, the return with “I Still Love You.” Apollo Brown had this to say about the record:

“When I made the beat for ‘I Still Love You,’ I was all about just creating a beautiful vibe that Raheem can glide across. He did just that and then some. Something a little different from the other joints on the album, but just as appealing and worthy of the same closed-eye head nods. Great track with equally great content.”

You can stream “I Still Love You” below.





