Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks (Episode 439) “Cantaloupe Juice”

In this episode:

Joe apologizes to Olivia Dope (10:40) and speaks to hiring staff as well as needing sensitivity training. He addresses Rory & Mal’s reaction video (15:10), SaVon reaching out to Joe (16:50), and Marisa expressing her pain (17:47). Joe responds to Kevin Hart by taking responsibility as a leader (23:25), Mal on not knowing how the money is the same (34:40), and tearing down Spotify (37:55). Internet viciousness (49:25), crediting J. Cole (51:10), Kwame Brown (1:06:30), free will (2:06:25), and more. For more exclusive content: become a Patron of the The Joe Budden Podcast.