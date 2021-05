Aesop Rock delivers the visual for his track “Jumpin Coffins” off of his project Spirit World Field Guide. Directed by Rob Shaw. Aesop Rock kicks is over a sinister beat with animations of skaters and trippy images get played out for the clip. Depicting professional skateboarders Emile Laurent, Enzo Kurmaskie, Anthony Del Togno Armanasco, and Silas Baxter-Neal.

Watch the “Jumpin Coffins” video below.