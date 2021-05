Joyner Lucas gives fans a new star-studded video off his latest album, Evolution. This one is for his track “Zim Zimma”. Starring Mark Wahlberg, George Lopez & Diddy. In the video, Joyner cruises around LA With Mark Wahlberg, who end up crashing Joyner’s BMW, He then visits George Lopez to borrow a Beamer, but gets a hoopty instead. Finally he links up with Diddy and the ride miniature Beamers through the suburbs.

Watch the “Zim Zimma” video below.