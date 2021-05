Viral producer Amorphous made his rise to fame during the 2020 quarantine. He went from sharing creative mixes on social media to working with Fat Joe and Diddy on their 2020 summer single, “Sunshine”. Amorphous now returns with a new record titled “Back Together” featuring Kehlani. On the record they talk about renewing love with a past partner for a quick moment of passion.

You can stream “Back Together” below.