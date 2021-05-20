Music Video: Mereba – Rider

On May 26th Los Angeles-based singer/songwriter/producer Mereba, will be releasing her new EP AZEB. Here is the official video for her latest single “Rider”. She had this to say about her upcoming project:

“AZEB represents ‘LIGHT’ and will help provide refuge for those looking to move away from the darkness in their lives. This year has shown us that that is actually more of us than many people thought. I want to remind people of love, too. The very thing we deserve the right to do, and to be.”

Watch the “Rider” video below.