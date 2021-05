To celebrate B.I.G.’s birthday (May 21), Skyzoo takes a few sips on St. James with the latest single off his upcoming project All The Brilliant Things, which drops June 11th. Produced by Kenny Keys. The Brooklyn gives a toast to the 90’s with his nostalgic flow for an old school celebration. Sampling Ma$e’s “Do You Wanna Get $”.

You can stream “St. James Liquors” below..