Earlier this year, 38 Spesh and Benny the Butcher announced a joint project called Trust the Sopranos, which would feature a collection of tracks from Spesh’s Trust Gang and Benny’s Black Soprano Family. Here is the full project featuring 10 new records and contributions by ElCamino, Ransom, Che Noir, Heem, Rick Hyde, the late DJ Shay, Klass Murda, Reddy Roc, and more.

You can stream Trust the Sopranos in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Amazon Music.