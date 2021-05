With outside about to open up in most places, City Girls drop off their new club single, “Twerkulator”. The record was originally planned to be a part of last year’s album City On Lock. Yung Miami and JT sample Afrika Bambaataa and The Soulsonic Force’s iconic record “Planet Rock”. A leak version started to go viral on TikTok and Pee & Coach K gave the word for the official release.

Stream “Twerkulator” below.