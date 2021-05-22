Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks (Episode 440) “The Eagles”



Joe speaks to Remy as his life coach (10:50), Ice’s new found fame on the JBP (10:50), and his new lifestyle (16:55). The guys pay their respects to Paul Mooney (21:50) and define clear roles for Ice & Ish (25:20). They discuss new music (31:20), past relationships (53:22), and free will (1:03:00). Lil Uzi inspires multiple renowned artists we wouldn’t believe (1:07:50), Fat Joe compares DJ Khaled to Quincy Jones (1:14:40), and the guys discuss knowing when you don’t want her & getting back with an ex (1:34:34). Nick Cannon is expecting his 4th child (1:36:35), Kwame Brown addresses people who speak on his name (1:45:30), and Chris Rock comments on cancel culture (1:54:35). Putting the phone down (2:02:30), generalizing people today (2:13:15), the NBA Playoffs (2:15:10), Lebron’s great acting skills (2:22:50), and MORE! For more exclusive content: become a Patron of the The Joe Budden Podcast .

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Sinead Harnett – “Hard 4 Me 2 Love You” Parks | Ransom – “Gluttony” (Ft. Lloyd Banks) Ice | Arsonal Da Rebel – “Wrong Nigga” (Ft. NLE Choppa) Ish | Kool G Rap & DJ Polo – “Ill Street Blues”