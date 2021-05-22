Music Video: Birdman ft. Lil Wayne & Roddy Ricch – Stunnaman

Birdman reunites with Lil Wayne for his new “Stunnaman” video, which also features Roddy Ricch. Directed by Louie Knows. Birdman and Wayne bring their vintage Cash Money chemistry and Roddy adds his melodic vibe. The three hang out at a lavish estate and a yacht full of cash, baddies, drink, and even a floating SUV.

“Stunnaman” is off the upcoming soundtrack to the Cash Money Films, She Ball, which stars Rae Kandil, Nick Cannon, Chris Brown, Cedric The Entertainer, DC Young Fly, Evan Ross, Faizon Love, and more.

Watch the “Stunnaman” video below.