Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs (Episode 262) w/ Trinidad James

In this episode:

N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode, we chop it up with the one and only, Trinidad James!

James shares his origin story, his come up and how he’s learned to deal with success and people from all walks of life.

Famously known for creating his “All Gold Everything” anthem, Trinidad shares what it feels like to go viral and how the hit song changed his life forever.

Lots of great topics and conversations discussed in this episode!

We are also joined by DJ Spin King!