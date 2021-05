Seven months after the release of The Sharecropper’s Daughter, Sa-Roc drops off the deluxe edition of her Rhymesayers debut adding six songs. Featuring five new songs produced by Sol Messiah and the Evidence-produced, “The Rebirth”, which features an unreleased verse from the late MF DOOM.

