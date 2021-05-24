Music Video: Sada Baby ft. Big Sean & Hit-Boy – Little While

After his 2020 hit single “Whole Lotta Choppas”, Detroit’s Sada Baby is set to release his new album later in 2021. He decides to give fans the first single titled “Little While” featuring Big Sean and Hit-Boy. Sada told Zane Lowe:

“It should feel different coming from me because besides ‘Whole Lotta Choppas,’ I hadn’t really released a lot of what I say intentionally fun music. With ‘Little While,’ it was the full song with just me on it. And then I let Sean hear it and he never stopped asking me about the song to the point to where he was like, ‘I’m going to put a verse on it.’”

You can stream “Little While” below.

***Updated with the official video.***







