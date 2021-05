Lloyd Banks returns with his new album The Course Of The Inevitable. This is his first album since 2010’s H.F.M. 2, COTI. The Course Of The Inevitable is set to be released on June 4th. Featuring 18 new tracks and guest appearances by Styles P, Roc Marciano, Benny The Butcher, Vado, Ransom, and Sy Ari Da Kid.

Check out the full tracklist below.