Today, marks the one-year anniversary of the death of George Floyd. To honor his memory, Bun B has teamed with Big K.R.I.T., Trae Tha Truth(who won 2021 Billboard Change Maker Award), and Raheem DeVaughn for a new record titled “This World.” Produced by Cory Mo and Zaytoven. The visual featured a collection of various instances of police brutality and footage of the many protests that occurred across the country.

Watch the “This World” video below.