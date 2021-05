Dreamville’s EarthGang drops off the official video for their new single “Aretha”. Off of their upcoming album, Ghetto Gods. They had this to say about the record:

“Ghetto Gods is about finding the God in you. It doesn’t matter if your from the Ghetto or not. We all have the light in us. Elevate and let it shine. [It] is some of our best work so far and we’re going to give it to you the right way.”

Watch the “Aretha” video below.