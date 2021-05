J. Cole took the #1 spot of the Billboard 200 for his new album The Off Season. Moving 282,000 units first week. It’s his sixth consecutive number one album in the US. He decides to drop off another new visual. This one is for his track “applying pressure”. Directed by Scott Lazer. In the clip, Cole is having ball through the wintry streets of New York. Rapping in various spots in the city including the train, a rooftop, a basketball court, and more.

Watch the “applying pressure” video below.