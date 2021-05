With his hit single “Quicksand” on his debut project Street Sermons, a major placement on J. Cole‘s #1 album The Off Season and his television debut on Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show, Fayetteville’s Morray continues to build his buzz with the official video for his new single “Nothing Now”. Directed by Christian Breslauer. In the clip, Morray packs his things and leaves his former lover and decides to find a payphone to call her and air out his grievances.

Watch the “Nothing Now” video below.