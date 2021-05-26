Music Video: Dark Lo & Harry Fraud – Auntie Had Withdrawals



Dark Lo and Harry Fraud deliver the latest visual from their joint project Borrowed Time. This one is for his track “Auntie Had Withdrawals”. In the clip he goes from inside the crib to the rooftop as he laments on the harsh realities of selling to his aunt. Dark told Complex:

“It hits on everything that I went through over the last two years. Being caught between the streets, and the booth, the stress of having to make that money to support my wife; while trying to stay focused on music. Dealing with the legal situation that me and the people around me were dealing with, my state of mind leading up to my incarceration. And at the time, my aunt, who I am very close too, was struggling with addiction issues. She was trying to get better, but it was killing me seeing her in so much pain and going through withdrawals, so I did what I felt was necessary at the time to help her. My fans respect that I put my real life into my music, that’s what they want and that’s what they are getting with this song and video. I had to shoot this video at my crib because I am on house arrest.”

Watch the “Auntie Had Withdrawals” video below.