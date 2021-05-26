New Music: Lucky Daye Covers Marvin Gaye’s”Mercy Mercy Me”

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Marvin Gaye’s iconic album What’s Going On, Spotify has teamed with Lucky Daye for a special edition of their Spotify Singles. Daye provides a cover of “Mercy Mercy Me”. He had this to say about the experience:

“[Recording ‘Mercy Mercy Me’] was so different because I had to listen to everything and catch every little detail he [Marvin Gaye] did because I didn’t wanna take his song to a lower standard, but also wanted to infuse it with my own flavor”.

He also includes a live version of his Painted track “Floods”.

Check out both records below..



