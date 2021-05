Nym Lo is stunts on his enemies alongside OT The Real for the official video to their collab “Richer Than My Opps”. Off of Nym Lo and producer 183rd’s joint EP High Horse 2. Directed by Frankie Fire. In Philly’s Kensington Beach, Lo & OT talk money in an abandoned crib and pop champagne on the rooftop.

Watch the “Richer Than My Opps” video below.