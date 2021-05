After her major label debut, The Interlude, dropping at the top of 2021, Los Angeles songstress Asiahn drops off her new single “OMW”. She has this to say about her upcoming project:

“This body of work that I’m coming with next is a complete embodiment of Me. And I couldn’t have pulled any of this off without an amazing team! Let’s give it up to these Producers, Musicians, A&Rs who are le Shyt!”

You can stream “OMW” below.