As promised, DMX’s posthumous album Exodus arrives. Featuring 13 new tracks and guest appearances by The LOX, Jay-Z, Nas, Lil Wayne, Westside Gunn, Conway the Machine, Benny the Butcher, Snoop Dogg, U2’s Bono, Cross, Infa-Red, the late Jay “Icepick” Jackson, Usher, Alicia Keys, Mr. Porter, Moneybagg Yo, Brian King Joseph, and X’s son, Exodus Simmons.

You can stream Exodus in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Amazon Music.