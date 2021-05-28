Music Video: Emotional Oranges ft. Becky G – Down To Miami

As put the finishing touches on their next project, JUICEBOX, Emotional Oranges premieres the official video for their collab with international star Becky G, “Down To Miami”. EO had this to say about the record:

“This started off as a stripped guitar idea that we leaked on socials over a year ago. We had a lot of fun re-imagining it with Becky, she’s been really inspiring to work with. Can’t wait until people get to see the creative/visuals we’re putting together.”

Watch the “Down To Miami” video below.