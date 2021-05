Justine Skye will release her third album, Space & Time on June 25th. Produced in its entirety by Timbaland. She had this to say about the project

“My story and my sound finally unite. I’ve never been as vulnerable or as candid as I am on this album. I’m really laying it all out, having fun, talking sh*t, and being me.”

She premieres the official video for her Rema-assisted single, “Twisted Fantasy”. Directed by Alex Nazari.