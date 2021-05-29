Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks (Episode 442) “Full of Wisdom”

Joe & the guys discuss the world opening up, outside being too expensive (17:40), and if being single for a long time messes with your mental health (27:00). They review new music from DMX (34:00), Diddy posting a throwback picture with JLo (44:50), and Amber Rose reaching out to her husband’s ex (1:00:25). Joe highlights SZA & Naomi Osaka (1:24:10) and calls Punch from TDE to discuss SZA’s new album (1:29:20). The guys speak to disrespectful NBA fans (1:41:30), Mare of Easttown *SPOILER ALERT* (1:59:50), and J. Cole retiring from basketball (2:01:45). Amazon purchases MGM Studios (2:19:40), why people don’t understand Joe Budden (2:25:40), and more. For more exclusive content: become a Patron of the The Joe Budden Podcast.