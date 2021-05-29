Music Video: DJ Khaled ft. Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby & DaBaby – I Did It

DJ Khaled continues with his Khaled Khaled visuals. This one is for his Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, DaBaby, Post Malone-featured “I Did It”. Directed by Dave Meyers. Khaled begins the video plugging the brands he supports Deleon tequila, Belaire champagne, and the Chime app. Meg parachutes into the estate and rides a stallion, Lil Baby rides on a speedboat with some baddies and Da Baby stunts in a pool full of bikini-wearing women and ends up hanging off a chandelier.

Watch the “I Did It” video below.