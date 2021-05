On Friday (May 28th), the posthumous DMX album, Exodus, will be released. Swizz Beatz held a private listening party last night and now they release the first single, “Hood Blues” featuring Griselda’s Westside Gunn, Benny the Butcher and Conway the Machine. Produced by Swizz Beatz and Avenue Beatz.

You can stream “Hood Blues” below.

***Updated with the official video.***