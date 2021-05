Coi Leray brings her vibe to the mix for the official remix to EarthGang and Wale’s single “Options“. Coi kicks off the remix repping for her single ladies, while Olu, WowGr8 and Wale get it in for the bachelors.

This remix follows the new single “Aretha” off of EarthGang’s upcoming album, Ghetto God.

You can stream “Options (Remix)“ below.