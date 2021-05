Russ continues his weekly releases with this week’s drop “Private” featuring Rexx Life Raj. Produced by !llmind. Rexx Life Raj kicks the catchy hook as Russ speaks on a private getaway with his significant other. He says about the record:

“This was the song I was gonna drop after Best On Earth but then it went nuts so I never got around to it…special one!!”.

You can stream “Priviate” below..