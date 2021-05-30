Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs (Episode 263) w/ Peter Rosenberg

N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode we chop it up with Peter Rosenberg!

Peter shares his story and how his parody videos caught the attention of Ebro, which landed him an opportunity with Hot 97.

Working at Hot 97, Rosenberg over the years, has gained the reputation for breaking artists records on the radio.

Also known for hosting the legendary “Juan EP” podcast with Cipha Sounds, “Cheap Heat” on ESPN, Peter has done a lot and continues to do more!

In this episode, Peter Rosenberg also discusses his previous controversy with Nicki Minaj, his love for professional wrestling and much much more!