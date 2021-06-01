Mary J Blige & Amazon To Release ‘My Life’ Documentary

On June 25th, Mary J Blige and Amazon Prime will celebrate the Mary’s iconic second album, My Life, with a documentary chronicling the album’s creation. As stated in the press release:

“Blige set the music world on fire with her trailblazing 1994 LP, a collection of powerful confessionals about her battles with abuse, depression and addiction that forged a profound and enduring connection with millions of fans around the globe. In Oscar-winning filmmaker Vanessa Roth’s documentary the singer, producer and actress reveals the demons and blessings that inspired the record and propelled her from the soul-crushing world of New York’s housing projects to international stardom.”

Check out the trailer for Mary J Blige’s My Life below.