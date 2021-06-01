Music Video: Cautious Clay ft. Saba – Strange Love

Cautious Clay will release his debut album, Deadpan Love on June 25th. He links up with Saba to drop off his latest single “Strange Love”. Clay breaks down the record:

“This song is about the push and pull of identity in late capitalism. We’re constantly told we need x, y or z to let the world know who we are, inundated with information about what the latest and greatest and coolest is. I love fashion and clothes and putting them together to telegraph myself to the world, but sometimes it’s hard to separate what I like from what I’m being told to like. I think it’s a struggle lots of people can relate to.”

Watch the “Strange Love” video below.