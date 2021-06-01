New Music: Blxst & Bino Rideaux – Movie

Bino Rideaux was a close friend and frequent collaborator to the late Nipsey Hussle. He steps out on to his own and links with fellow LA up & comer Blxst. The two will release a new joint project titled Sixtape 2 latest this year. Here is the first single “Movie”. Blxst had this to say about the collab:

“Me and Bino are like Shaq and Kobe, it’s only right we doubled back for part two to tear the summer up. LA is looking good right now; we have to keep the torch lit.”

You can stream “Movie” below.





