Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks (Episode 443) “All The Tails”

In this episode:

The guys discuss Hip-Hop’s Mt. Rushmore from Punch (18:40), Ice’s vacation (24:10), Naomi Osaka withdrawing from the French Open (42:20), and Kylie Irving receiving backlash for stepping on the Celtics logo (58:40). They recap Jay-Z on The Shop (1:22:10), Swizz vs. Timbaland (1:33:15), Bow Wow vs. Soulja Boy (1:39:40), and Lil Kim vs. Trina (1:44:15). A conversation with Katt Williams (2:12:00), the NBA Playoffs (2:39:15), and MORE! For more exclusive content: become a Patron of the The Joe Budden Podcast.

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Heltah Skeltah & OGC – “Leflaur Leflah Eshkoshka” Parks | Mach-Hommy – “The 26th Letter” Ice | 42 Dugg – “We Know” Ish | A Tribe Called Quest – “Scenario”