After his new album hitting No. 1, Moneybagg Yo reps for his hometown team his Memphis Grizzlies for his new single “Rookie Of The Year”. Produced by YC. Moneybagg Yo pay respects to NBA’s 2020 rookie of the year winner Ja Morant and talks about his work ethic, money chasing, and his competitive nature. The record coincides with Ja Morant’s six-part docuseries, Promiseland, which premiers June 3rd on Crackle.

You can stream “Rookie Of The Year” below.