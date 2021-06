Brockhampton gives fans another new video from their project Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine. Directed by Kevin Abstract, Dan Streit, and Cole Kush. In the visual, the band wrecks tears up the streets, spazzes during a medical treatment, and buries a band member alive. The deluxe version of the project will feature four new tracks and drop on June 4th.

Watch the “Don’t Shoot Up The Party” video below.